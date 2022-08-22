Zapata County; a small community with big crime

ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - Zapata has a population of over 14,000 people; however, it’s a small community that has been experiencing some big crimes recently.

From vehicle pursuits to drug busts and illegal border crossings; it’s an almost everyday occurrence seen by law enforcement in the area.

Over 1,000 square miles make up Zapata County, 60 of those square miles are waterfront.

Just like any border town, it’s divided by land or the Rio Grande.

In Zapata County, Falcon Lake is what divides the United States and Mexico.

In the past months, the lake has experienced low water levels due to the lack of rain.

Officials say the lack of water has also had an impact on the crime in Zapata County.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen an increase in crime since the lake has been seeing less water.

K-9 Sergeant Christopher Holt with the Zapata County’s Sheriff’s Office says the receding water line has made it easier for people to cross illegally.

“There are areas of the river that still have water on the Mexican side but when they cross over, they are still in Mexico but it’s dry then they can walk to the U.S side”, said Holt.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Safety says this unfortunate situation is somehow beneficial to them.

“There is less water and there are less resources for them to find inside of these ranches but in a way, it also helps us with visibility. Whenever it’s dry like this we’re able to go in there further inside”, said Sergeant Estrada.

Sergeant Holt says one of the main problems they see in the county is drugs smuggled over the lake and into the community.

“They use stash houses to stash not only illegal immigrants that are trying to have a better life but the fentanyl and other marijuana and methamphetamine”, said Holt.

Several agencies including the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and National Guard recently searched a trailer home in Zapata.

The trailer home was filled with trash everywhere and a strong stench lingered over the area.

Cameras were spotted on the corners of the trailer home for surveillance and a Santa Muerte Shrine was close to their door.

Deputies entered the home and found a man inside, he was brought out and patted down; in a matter of minutes, a car pulled up to the home where a man and woman walked out and were handcuffed immediately.

Next to the trailer home was an RV where authorities found pieces of foil, lighters, and even razor blades.

Sheriff Del Bosque says these are indicators of drugs being consumed.

K-9 officers were brought into the area to search for drugs inside and around the trailer home.

As the search continued, other agents entered the trailer home to take evidence that had been found.

Authorities determined that marijuana was found and one person was taken into custody.

This is just one of many other houses where illegal activity occurs.

During another search, agents found blue and black writing on the walls. showing proof that people were inside the house.

The sheriff’s office says that 99 percent of the stash houses they have shutdown are in the Medina area.

Crime does not take a break in Zapata, so criminals can expect the sheriff’s office, constables, DPS and Border Patrol to keep their eyes open.

The person arrested during the sheriff’s search warrant is now out on bond and is awaiting a court hearing.

