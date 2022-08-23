Shop Local
18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say

Morristown investigators said they were looking to speak with a man named Walter Noe Mendez.
By Paige Hill and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An 18-month-old died after a car hit a home in Tennessee Saturday night, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Morristown Police Department said a car accelerated backward into the home around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The toddler was sleeping inside the home during the crash and was killed, officials said.

According to police, the driver left the scene.

Officers found alcohol in the vehicle and believe that could have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators have identified Walter Noe Mendez as a person of interest in the deadly hit-and-run crash and are looking to speak with him.

