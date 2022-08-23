31 migrants attempt to avoid Hwy 83 checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, August 9, 31 migrants attempted to avoid the US-Highway 83 traffic checkpoint.

Laredo Border Patrol agents from the West Station noticed a white utility van traveling in the opposite direction of the road, avoiding the inspection station. Agents followed the vehicle closely when it suddenly came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the road with four people running into the brush. Agents searched the vehicle and found 31 people with no proper documentation.

They all were transported to the Laredo Border Patrol West Station for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.