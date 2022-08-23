Shop Local
$96K collected in taxes linked to eight-liner businesses by Webb County

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Since October of 2021, the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office has collected over $96,000 in revenue from eight-liner businesses.

Webb County Tax Assessor Patricia Barrera said of those $96,000, $45,000 are from permit fees and the other $51,000 were collected from licensing fees.

Barrera said the revenue helps employ the tax assessor’s office. ”This is based on the employee we have working on that. It supplies that salary and leaves a little bit more for the county,” said Barrera.

Also addressed at Monday, August 22′s county commissioner meeting is the ongoing lawsuit out of Fort Worth, Texas regarding eight-liner businesses. The lawsuit pushes to make eight-liner businesses illegal.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said they will keep an eye on this lawsuit as it plays out in court.

