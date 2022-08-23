Shop Local
Accident reported on Mines Road and Killam

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A severe accident is causing some traffic congestion in the Mines Road area.

The accident happened at the 8300 block Killam Industrial Boulevard.

According to Laredo Police, a passenger vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer.

Killam is expected to be closed for at least the next two hours.

The Laredo Police Department’s CRASH Team and CAPERS is investigating the accident.

Authorities have closed off traffic on the east and westbound lanes of Killam.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

