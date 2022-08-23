Artemis One ready for launched scheduled for Monday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NASA is ready for its next interstellar mission.

The Artemis One Mission is scheduled to launch Monday morning.

The unmanned space launch system rocket will carry the Orion spacecraft which will go beyond the moon before it comes back to earth.

Orion will travel farther than any other spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.

Janet Petro of the Kennedy Space Center says, “You can feel the excitement, the energy increase, and it’s really palpable. Our team does have some work to finish up at the pad, but we are very excited and I can’t tell you how proud I am personally of the team here at Kennedy Space Center and the integrated teams across the agency, how hard they have worked for a decade to get to this point and so we’re ready.”

Commander Moonikin Campos will be in the commander’s chair for the space mission.

Moonikin Campos is named after Arturo Campos, a native Laredoan, who was one of the key players in bringing the Apollo 13 mission safely back to earth.

The Artemis One will crash into the Pacific Ocean on Oct. 10.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.