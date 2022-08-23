City of Laredo to activate traffic light on Del Mar

Shop Local
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of being up and serving as a warning of what’s to come, the traffic lights at the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard, Reserve Drive, and King Arthur’s Court have been placed on all-red flash on Tuesday, August 23.

While not fully activated yet, it is the next step right before full activation, which is scheduled for Thursday, August 25 at 10 a.m.

Drivers should be on the lookout for this new light and drive slowly and carefully as the changes take place.

