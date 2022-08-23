Shop Local
City of Laredo releases official list of candidates

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The list is out. Dozens of people have signed up, all in hopes to become the next city of Laredo mayor or for a seat in council.

10 candidates have signed up looking to run for the mayor. Over at District 1, four people have put their names in the hat. In district 2, only two candidates. District 3 has a total of four candidates. District 6 has six people on the ballot.

The municipal court judge seat is running unopposed.

On Wednesday, August 24, the city will host a drawing to determine the order in which the names of the candidates will appear on the ballot.

Here is the list of candidates for the city of Laredo positions.

