City of Laredo reminds candidates of campaign sign regulations

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates will not be fined for improperly placing campaign signs and with the elections season being in full effect, this can sometimes get overwhelming for drivers in the city.

Gerardo Pinzon from the city’s Building Development Services Department wants to remind everyone there are regulations to be followed for this. “The right-of-way varies by street, sometimes it’s 20 feet, sometimes it’s 30 feet. So, they need to check,” said Pinzon.

Campaign signs should be behind light poles, water meters, and fire hydrants. They also can’t be bigger than 36 feet and shouldn’t be on any city property.

If you see any misplaced signs you can report them to 3-1-1. Pinzon said, “I think most people want to put them right by the street so it can be seen, obviously, but that is not right.”

Signs violating the city’s rules will receive a yellow tag. After that, candidates will have 72 hours to remove it. If the sign is not moved the city will confiscate it and can be claimed at the department’s office.

The rules and regulations are as follows:

• Public right-of-way - it is suggested that signs be placed not on the right of way, but in a private property that is normally behind any fire hydrant, utility meter, or light pole.

• Structures - signs cannot be placed on trees, fire hydrants, telephone poles, towers, or within any publicly owned property including parks, municipal facilities, drainage, or utility easements.

• Traffic hazards – signs cannot be placed in any visibility triangle or in areas necessary for the clear view of drivers or bicyclists of oncoming cross-street, motor vehicle, bicycle or pedestrian traffic.

• Parked vehicles – signs cannot be attached to an automobile, truck, trailer, or similar mobile structures that are parked at the same locations for extended periods of time. This practice will be considered for advertising purposes.

• Painted walls or fences – signs cannot be painted on a fence, railing, or wall.

If you have any questions, you can call the city’s Building Development Services Department at 956-794-1625 ext. 6

