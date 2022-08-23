Mares runs for Mayor of Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, August 23, Cynthia Mares announced her candidacy for mayor of Laredo at the doorsteps of City Hall.

Mares’ platform includes bringing secure, clean, safe, and reliable water to consumers. She also wants to improve Laredo’s streets and infrastructure. Mares plans to invest in the city’s fire and police forces and plans to reduce taxes.

According to her campaign, Mares says she wants to end corruption by investigating and prosecuting city officials who have committed violations or wrongdoings. Mares said, ”Looking at how our city government was operating, I just got very frustrated and upset at the way that nothing is being done to address the main issues of our great community. I’m not the only one. There are a lot of people that I talk to that say, ‘we need change. We need change because nothing is being done.’ So I said, ‘I’m going to go in here and I’m going to try to be that factor that can bring about some change.’”

Mares is the only female running for mayor of Laredo. She currently serves as a member of the Laredo College Board of Trustees. She was born and raised in Laredo.

