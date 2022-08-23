Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An elderly resident is getting some much-needed help from the community after she was found living in deplorable conditions.

Josefina Inguanzu, 84, who lives alone on Juarez Avenue and Garcia Street was found living in a dilapidated home that was damaged from the ceiling and full of rubbish.

Patricia Sepulveda, a concerned citizen noticed Josefina living alone and decided to reach out to her.

It was then that Sepulveda noticed that she had been living in a damaged home that was in need of cleaning and maintenance.

Sepulveda decided to reach out to some good Samaritans who were able to lend a helping hand and clean Josefina’s home.

