Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An elderly resident is getting some much-needed help from the community after she was found living in deplorable conditions.
Josefina Inguanzu, 84, who lives alone on Juarez Avenue and Garcia Street was found living in a dilapidated home that was damaged from the ceiling and full of rubbish.
Patricia Sepulveda, a concerned citizen noticed Josefina living alone and decided to reach out to her.
It was then that Sepulveda noticed that she had been living in a damaged home that was in need of cleaning and maintenance.
Sepulveda decided to reach out to some good Samaritans who were able to lend a helping hand and clean Josefina’s home.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.