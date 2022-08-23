Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Accident on Mines Road and Killam
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
Laredoans choose future It Street Sign
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
Zapata County’s Sheriff’s Office
Zapata County; a small community with big crime

Latest News

Anne Heche llega al estreno de "The Tender Bar" el 12 de diciembre de 2021 en el Teatro Chino...
Anne Heche laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery
Randal Worcester walks out of the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Ark., Monday,...
Experts: Police appear excessive in Arkansas beating video
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Moist Atmosphere/Front Means Shower Chances
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence