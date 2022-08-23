Shop Local
Laredo institutions still accepting new students

File photo: Laredo College
File photo: Laredo College(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the first week of classes for college students in Laredo.

TAMIU and Laredo College welcomed back students on Monday, but they continue to accept new students this week.

Officials from both TAMIU and LC say there is still time to enroll in the fall semester, but the clock is ticking.

People can register either face-to-face or online.

Students wishing to apply for financial aid still have a small window of time to do so.

If you would like to enroll in the fall semester you can visit TAMIU or Laredo College’s website.

