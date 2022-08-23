Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The people of Laredo have spoken, and the results are in for the future Iturbide “It” Street sign.

A couple of weeks ago, a social media campaign asked for the public’s input on a future sign that would welcome visitors to downtown Laredo.

A total of 5,492 votes were submitted to pick one of the three monument signs.

The winner was option 3, with option 2 coming in second.

The next step will be for the TIRZ Board to commence the work and start getting bids to get the monument funded.

Laredo Main Street states the TIRZ Board will do its best to incorporate the elements people liked from the other monument’s.

For example, adding a digital screen and a bit of history at the base but the overall design elements in option 3 will remain exactly the same.

