LISD to hold security townhall meeting
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local school district is looking at some of the many ways it can amp up security at its schools.
The LISD Parent and Family Engagement Department is holding a security townhall meeting.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the LISD performing arts center located at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue.
