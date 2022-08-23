LISD to hold security townhall meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local school district is looking at some of the many ways it can amp up security at its schools.

The LISD Parent and Family Engagement Department is holding a security townhall meeting.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the LISD performing arts center located at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue.

