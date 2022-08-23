New redistricting map in effect for Webb County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new redistricting map that went into effect on Aug. 22 could mean changes for those heading to the polls this election season.

The Gateway City has been growing over the past few years and now Laredo has over 250,000 residents.

With the growth comes many changes, one of them being the redistricting boundaries.

This means some districts grew in population.

The City of Laredo Planning and Zoning Director Orlando Navarro says his department along with City Council members and a committee worked together on the new map for months.

“We went through public meetings to go over the redistricting and how we moved precincts around in other to get the population to balance for all the districts”, said Navarro.

Navarro says that all eight districts went through some type of change.

He says that all districts have 32,000 to 35,000 people living in them which would balance the population.

Could the new redistricting map affect voter turnout?

Webb County Political Party Chairs agree the change can cause some confusion on early voting or election day.

Webb County Republican Chair Luis De La Garza says people running for an elected official position need to know which district they live in.

“Because we don’t want candidates to be filling an application out of their district and be automatically disqualified from being able to run in the race”, said De la Garza.

On the other hand, Webb County Democratic Chair Sylvia Bruni says informing the community when changes occur is critical in November.

“Well of course it could affect, to begin with, if the information is not shared and folks end up appearing at polling places where they no longer belong that could be a problem.”

They both say people should stay informed when redistricting happens, so it doesn’t affect them in November.

