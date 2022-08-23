Rain chances continue
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning partly sunny with rain chances .
Today we are expected to reach a high of 97.
Warm temperature and high dewpoints will produce heat index values of 105 to109 for south Texas.
Rain chances are possible this week due to a frontal boundary that will stall near and deep moisture remaining.
