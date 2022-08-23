Rain chances continue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning partly sunny with rain chances .

Today we are expected to reach a high of 97.

Warm temperature and high dewpoints will produce heat index values of 105 to109 for south Texas.

Rain chances are possible this week due to a frontal boundary that will stall near and deep moisture remaining.

Enjoy your day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.