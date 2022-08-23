Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Rain chances continue

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning partly sunny with rain chances .

Today we are expected to reach a high of 97.

Warm temperature and high dewpoints will produce heat index values of 105 to109 for south Texas.

Rain chances are possible this week due to a frontal boundary that will stall near and deep moisture remaining.

Enjoy your day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
51-year-old Gilberto Martinez III.
Man wanted for sexual assault
Zapata County’s Sheriff’s Office
Zapata County; a small community with big crime
School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God...
Public schools in Texas now required to display donated ‘In God We Trust’ posters

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chances This Week
Partly cloudy and hot.
Rain chances
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chances Increase Midweek
Tropical storm making its way to South Texas
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain