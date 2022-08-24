Shop Local
Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felon

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents out of Hebbronville catch a possible dangerous felon.

It happened when they came across a man walking through some ranchland off Highway 359 on Saturday.

Record checks revealed Osvaldo Salvador de Alba Velasquez was in the U.S. illegally.

He also had an extensive criminal history that involved selling weapons and illegally possessing a firearm.

He was taken in for prosecution.

