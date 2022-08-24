Candidate name drawing will determine ballot order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that all the candidates are in for the city of Laredo 2022 general election, it’s time to find out the order in which the names of those candidates will appear on the ballot.

The city of Laredo will host a drawing to determine the order on Wednesday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. The drawing will take place at the City Hall Council Chambers at 1110 Houston Street.

The following positions will be showcased on the ballot: mayor, municipal court judge, and council members for districts one, two, three, and six.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8 with early voting starting on Monday, October 24.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.