Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Candidate name drawing will determine ballot order

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that all the candidates are in for the city of Laredo 2022 general election, it’s time to find out the order in which the names of those candidates will appear on the ballot.

The city of Laredo will host a drawing to determine the order on Wednesday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. The drawing will take place at the City Hall Council Chambers at 1110 Houston Street.

The following positions will be showcased on the ballot: mayor, municipal court judge, and council members for districts one, two, three, and six.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8 with early voting starting on Monday, October 24.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Mines Road and Killam
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Josefina Inguanzo, 84
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
Laredoans choose future It Street Sign
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash

Latest News

Webb County sees an increase in Republican votes
Candidates running for Laredo school board
File photo: LISD
LISD to hold 2022 Summer Graduation Ceremony
LISD to hold summer graduation ceremony
LISD to hold summer graduation ceremony
Federal government renews its commitment to public service loan forgiveness program
Federal government renews its commitment to public service loan forgiveness program