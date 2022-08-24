Candidates running for Laredo school board

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With Monday’s deadline to file for city and school board elected positions, the list of names of those willing to serve the community have been released.

Over at UISD, in District Three, running against incumbent Aliza Flores Oliveros is Roberto J. Santos and Roberto ‘Bobby’ Villarreal.

In District Five, hoping to unseat the incumbent, Javier Montemayor, is Jose Ovando and George Rodriguez.

For District Six, the incumbent Juan Roberto Ramirez finds himself running against Guillermo Memo Castro, Jr. and Michelle Molina.

In the race for LISD School Board Trustee, in District One it’s Jose Juan Ramirez Jr., Esmeralda Mata-Schoonveld and Juan Lorenzo Almanza, Jr.

In District Three, Hector Noyola will face off against Veronica V. Orduno.

In District Five, hoping to replace Dr. Minita Ramirez, who just took the presidency position at Laredo College, there are several candidates including Cynthia “Cindy” Vazquez, Sandra Ibarra, Valentin (Vale) Ruiz, Alejandro Perez, Jr., Jesus “Chuy” Olivares and Gregorio M. Lopez.

Finally in District Six, the four candidates are Ernesto Noe, Julio “Buddy” Cavazos, David Ramon and Gilberto “Gil” Martinez, Jr.

