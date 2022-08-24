Shop Local
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down.

The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.

Sources close to KGNS have confirmed that several agents originally assigned to Cotulla will be assigned to other areas of operation outside Cotulla. KGNS has reached out U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, who said in a statement:

