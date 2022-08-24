Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed

COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down.

The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.

Sources close to KGNS have confirmed that several agents originally assigned to Cotulla will be assigned to other areas of operation outside Cotulla. KGNS has reached out U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, who said in a statement:

“I had a meeting with Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief Carl Landrum and the local union president Hector Garza. During this meeting, we discussed a proposal to reassign the personnel from the Cotulla station to the 1-35 checkpoint, and the personnel from the I-35 checkpoint to the border to enhance security along the Rio Grande River. Having more agents at the border will allow us to better protect our communities and ensure we have the necessary manpower to carry out effective operations.”

