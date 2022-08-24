Shop Local
Federal government renews its commitment to public service loan forgiveness program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that the federal government is renewing its commitment to the public service loan forgiveness (PSLF) program and has forgiven over $9.5 billion in student debt.

The PSLF program reduces the financial burden for students.

In Oct. of last year, the Department of Education announced significant reforms to expand borrowers’ access to the program’

As a result, nearly 9,000 Texans have received over $550 million in debt relief from the PSLF program.

The program is entering its fifth year and has provided relief to hundreds of thousands of students and workers since its inception.

