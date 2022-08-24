Four homes available for senior housing in historic Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four new homes will be available as part of senior housing from the city’s Community Development Department.

The city found an abandoned property in the historic Azteca neighborhood and, with the help of the state’s Historic Preservation Office, is working to turn it into a housing project for low-income elderly residents.

The plan is to turn the two houses there into four livable units, essentially creating two duplexes. Tina Martinez, with the Community Development Department, explained what people can do if they are interested in the project. ”If you’re interested or have a family member that meets the criteria of being over 62, is a permanent resident or U.S. citizen, and has low income and has a need for affordable housing, call our offices,” said Martinez. The office’s number is 956-795-5700.

Projects like these are made possible every year through funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.

