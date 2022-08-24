Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Four homes available for senior housing in historic Laredo neighborhood

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four new homes will be available as part of senior housing from the city’s Community Development Department.

The city found an abandoned property in the historic Azteca neighborhood and, with the help of the state’s Historic Preservation Office, is working to turn it into a housing project for low-income elderly residents.

The plan is to turn the two houses there into four livable units, essentially creating two duplexes. Tina Martinez, with the Community Development Department, explained what people can do if they are interested in the project. ”If you’re interested or have a family member that meets the criteria of being over 62, is a permanent resident or U.S. citizen, and has low income and has a need for affordable housing, call our offices,” said Martinez. The office’s number is 956-795-5700.

Projects like these are made possible every year through funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Mines Road and Killam
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Josefina Inguanzo, 84
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
Laredoans choose future It Street Sign
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash

Latest News

Four homes available for senior housing in historic Laredo neighborhood
Four homes available for senior housing in historic Laredo neighborhood
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Showers, Some Heavy Through Friday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Construction on Mines Road creates headaches for residents
Construction on Mines Road creates headaches for residents