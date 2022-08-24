Laredo Health Department confirms second monkeypox case

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department has confirmed the second case of Monkeypox in Laredo.

The patient, a man in his early 20s is currently in isolation and is following all of the recommended health guidelines and is recovering.

The health departments’ epidemiology team has conducted close contact tracing to ensure prevention and treatment.

All close contacts have been contacted and have been advised to visit the health department to obtain vaccination.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the State of Texas has reported 1,340 cases of monkeypox.

The health department has released some measures to avoid infection:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPX.

· Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPX.

· Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPX.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPX has used.

· Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.

· Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPX.

Wash your hands often.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

For more information call the health department at 956-795-4951.

