LISD to hold 2022 Summer Graduation Ceremony

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - School may have just started but some students are already receiving their high school diplomas.

LISD will host its summer class of 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday night.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. and it will be held at the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and fine arts auditorium located at 2102 E. Lyon Street.

Students from Martin Nixon and Cigarroa high school who completed their high school requirements over the summer will participate in the commencement ceremonies.

