Litter left by migrant crossings ends up in Laredo park

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While law enforcement in Laredo continues to see a rise in illegal border crossings, they are also noticing a lot of debris that gets left behind.

Much of the trash and clothing that gets left behind eventually makes its way to parks in Laredo, something that is hard to miss by parkgoers like Sergio Rocha.

Rocha says he sees a lot of clothes, shoes, and jackets that can be hazardous not only for the environment but for his kids as well.

Chacon Bat Park is one of many local parks where the trash ends up, but who is responsible for cleaning up our parks and our bodies of water?

The answer is our parks department.

Eddie Millan with the Laredo Parks Department say when it comes to river and creeks, there is only so much they can do.

“We try to reach out and clean as much as we can within the park. And we try to reach out if there’s trash within reach, we can try to pick it up”, said Millan.

While the parks department does the best they can, Millan says they do not have enough hands to keep their parks as clean as they’d like.

“There’s still a lot of parks that need to be cleaned thoroughly, but we just don’t have the manpower for it right now”, said Millan.

As someone who frequents the parks, Rocha says seeing so much trash in the area is a little discouraging and he is asking the city to do more.

“Probably if they had like a daily crew that comes out and picks up trash”, said Rocha.

If you want to volunteer or work with the parks department call (956) 795-2350.

