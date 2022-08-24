McDonald’s brings back popular Pokemon Happy Meal

Shop Local
McDonald's brings back Pokemon Happy Meal(CNN)
By NBC News Channel
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(NBC) - Ronald McDonald wants you to catch ‘em all!

Fast food chain McDonald’s is launching its new Pokémon Happy Meal.

Each meal will include what you need to play a match battle of the Pokémon trading card game.

That’s four cards, an instruction sheet, a coin, a spinner, and a card box.

If last year’s Pokémon Happy Meal is any indicator, it will be popular with kids and collectors alike.

That’s why McDonald’s is limiting the number of Happy Meals each customer can buy and they are only available through mid-Sept.

That gives you a few weeks to catch ‘em all and avoid overpaying on E-bay later.

