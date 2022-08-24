Meals available for Alzheimer’s patients in Laredo

Shop Local
By Mindy Casso
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several weeks ago, KGNS News in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association South Texas Region launched a one-hour streaming show on the KGNS Digital News Desk called ‘Alz In This Together.’ It’s a show that, with the help of guest experts and local agencies, is breaking down the disease, the role of caregivers, and even resources available that can help support the patient.

On Wednesday, August 24, the focus of the show took a deep dive into individual programs available locally, including one that delivers free meals to Alzheimer’s patients. Nancy Rodriguez, the director of the Area Agency on Aging, said, “the Area Agency on Aging gets funding for nutritional services that include congregate meals, home delivery, and we also provide support services that include transportation. So, we contract with entities in order to provide those nutritional services in our area. We are contracting with a non-profit called Border Region Nutrition Council.”

For more information on the program, you can call the agency at (956) 722-3995 or the Alzheimer’s helpline at 800-272-3900.

You can also view the entire streaming show and past episodes here. ‘Alz In This Together’ runs every Wednesday at 9 a.m. and is hosted by Mindy Casso and Jerry Garza.

