A nightmare on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in north Laredo might see some changes on the roads, but with the construction of new roads and bridges comes headaches for those living around the area.

Pedro Sanchez is a mechanic who works eight hours and lives in the Mines Road area.

Lately Pedro says he has been getting to work late due to traffic congestion in and around FM 1472 also known as Mines Road.

Pedro says that he must leave his car at work during his lunch hour and walks to his destination to avoid the traffic.

Pedro is one of dozens of others who is dealing with the construction on the road.

Many consider Mines Road a nightmare.

Pedro and several other people are requesting city leaders and state officials to extend the green light to an additional 15 to 20 seconds, temporarily open certain roads and to increase police presence in certain areas.

Rau Leal from TxDot says he is working with the City of Laredo and Laredo Police to ensure more traffic safety.

“We are working on par with the city to ensure off-duty police officers to be around high traffic areas. We want to keep people and our constructor workers safe. We also want to push more of our work to the nightside to finish up the streets”, said Leal.

Council member for District 7 Vanessa Perez who represents the area says there are plans in the works to alleviate traffic on Mines in the near future.

“I will be touching bases on works that needed to be done for my district because even I get late to city council meeting and even families have been telling me that they arrive late to pick up their kids from school and people getting late to work. I apologize to them and to the families who live around the area”, said Perez.

While some are willing to wait for construction to end others like Pedro are growing impatient and they want their daily commute to return to normal wait times.

Leal adds some of the street construction will be done at the end of this week.

