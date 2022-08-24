One man killed and another injured in Tuesday’s accident on Killam Blvd.

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is continuing to investigate a severe tractor trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of Killam Industrial Boulevard.

Authorities say both trailers were loaded with cargo at the time of the accident, so debris was scattered all over the street, forcing officers to close the area.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says a 28-year-old man was one of the victims involved in the accident; he passed away as result of his injuries.

The person who was driving the other 18-wheeler was identified as a 60-year-old man.

“The accident at this point is indicating that these vehicles were going; one was going east the other west. One of the 18-wheelers was in the center median, and we believe that the box trailer had not cleared the lane of oncoming traffic where the other 18-wheeler was coming from and that’s how the collision occurred”, said Baeza.

The identity of the man killed has not been released as of this afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.