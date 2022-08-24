Shop Local
Partly sunny with rain chances

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning you can sure feel the humidity, today we are expected to reach a high of 97.

Many of us didn’t get any rain yesterday but don’t worry those chance continue .

The frontal boundary that is stalled near and the increasing moisture make it possible for scattered showers and thunderstorm for the next several day.

Also some of the scattered showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain.

The frontal boundary should dissipate by the weekend but with the remaining moisture rain chance continue early next week.

Have a wonderful day.

