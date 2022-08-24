Pet of the Week: Elle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a loving home for Elle.

Elle is a terrier-mix, who is already full grown so she’s not going to get bigger than her petite size.

She’s very calm and loves to just relax and spend time with people as well as other animals.

Elle came with a litter of dogs and some of her brothers and while some of her brothers and sisters have been adopted, Elle and her brother Eddie are left.

Elle is named after Eleven from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things.

If you would like to adopt Elle, you can call LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.