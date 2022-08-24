Showers, Some Heavy Through Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is very moist above south Texas. Converging winds with a nearby front will be a focus of scattered showers and thundershowers. The large amount of moisture in the atmosphere will allow some of the showers to produce heavy rain. The front will begin to dissipate by the weekend. Showers will still be possible, but more scattered. With more sunshine, weekend temperatures will be higher into the 90′s.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.