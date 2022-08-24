Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Showers, Some Heavy Through Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is very moist above south Texas. Converging winds with a nearby front will be a focus of scattered showers and thundershowers. The large amount of moisture in the atmosphere will allow some of the showers to produce heavy rain. The front will begin to dissipate by the weekend. Showers will still be possible, but more scattered. With more sunshine, weekend temperatures will be higher into the 90′s.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Mines Road and Killam
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Josefina Inguanzo, 84
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
Laredoans choose future It Street Sign
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash

Latest News

Humid with rain chances
Partly sunny with rain chances
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Moist Atmosphere/Front Means Shower Chances
Partly sunny with rain chances
Heavy gloom
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chances This Week