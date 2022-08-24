Shop Local
Woman accused money laundering caught with $259K in cash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the confiscation of nearly $259,000 in cash.

The incident happened on Monday at bridge two when a driver identified as Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28 was heading into Mexico.

Villaseñor was found with cash hidden in the door panel along with two handguns.

She was arrested by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and charged with money laundering.

