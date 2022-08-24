Woman accused money laundering caught with $259K in cash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the confiscation of nearly $259,000 in cash.

The incident happened on Monday at bridge two when a driver identified as Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28 was heading into Mexico.

Villaseñor was found with cash hidden in the door panel along with two handguns.

She was arrested by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and charged with money laundering.

