LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has reported an accident on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 in front of the airport. All northbound traffic is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up the accident. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays. No word on any injuries.

Accident in front of the Laredo airport causes traffic delays. No word on severity of injuries. (KGNS)

Accident reported in front of Laredo airport (Texas Department of Transportation)

Accident in front of Laredo airport causing traffic backup (Texas Department of Transportation)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.