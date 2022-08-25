Authorities searching for driver who hit UISD school bus

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported between a vehicle and a school bus.

According to UISD, the accident happened along Highway 359 in front of a food establishment.

The district says Bus 298, transporting 28 students from United South High School, was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

No injuries from the bus were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.