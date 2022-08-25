Shop Local
Authorities searching for driver who hit UISD school bus

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported between a vehicle and a school bus.

According to UISD, the accident happened along Highway 359 in front of a food establishment.

The district says Bus 298, transporting 28 students from United South High School, was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

No injuries from the bus were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

Accident reported on Loop 20