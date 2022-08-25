Binational Health Conference returns to in-person meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years of meeting virtually due to the pandemic, the Binational Health Conference will be meeting again in person.

The conference has become a staple when it comes to providing the community with valuable information about health care and other related issues along the border.

Public health authorities from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo were on hand to provide vital advice to the people in attendance. Julie Bazan, the executive director of the Area Health Education Center explained how the connections made through the conference were especially important when the pandemic hit.

”The pandemic is something that none of us were really ready to prepare for, but through the communication that we have in place with our binational partners, we’ve been able to exchange data about the vaccines, about preventive measures, including sharing resources like the masks and the sanitizers, and what’s working so that we could keep both communities safe,” said Bazan.

This is the conference’s ninth year and running.

