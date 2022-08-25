Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, August 25, a Border Patrol unit crashed right next to International Bridge #1.

According to city of Laredo officials, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. while the Border Patrol unit was assisting in a chase. The officer allegedly lost control and crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of Water Street and Salinas Street. No injuries were reported. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians crossing at the time.

KGNS reached out to Border Patrol on the incident. We have not received a response at the time of this publication.

