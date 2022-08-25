Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements

City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements
City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID Omicron booster shots might be available soon. The vaccines will be provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

For anyone interested in getting one and who doesn’t have their vaccine card, it’s time to start looking for it. While some may have it, others don’t.

Maria Paredes with the health department said that having these records can help the department know how many vaccines a patient has. If anyone loses their COVID vaccination card, they can get a copy from the Laredo Health Department for free. They would just need to show some proper documentation. “You just need to go to the immunization area in the clinic, show your ID, and we will give a copy to you,” said Paredes. This applies to those who already got vaccinated or got boosted somewhere else.

If parents have also lost their kid’s vaccination card, they can get a replacement as well. “Parents can also go to the health department and bring their immunization record, or provide your kid’s information,” said Paredes.

With the countdown underway for the next booster release, health officials want people to have their vaccine record card ready to avoid any issues when the big day comes.

People outside the United States can also get a vaccination card. However, it won’t include your previous vaccines. It will only keep records of the ones administered in the U.S.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash
One man killed and another injured in accident
One man killed and another injured in Tuesday’s accident on Killam Blvd.
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Accident on Mines Road and Killam
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
Mines Road construction delays
A nightmare on Mines Road

Latest News

UISD approves extra sick days for teachers
UISD approves extra sick days for teachers
UISD approves extra sick days for teachers
Binational Health Conference returns to in-person meeting
Binational Health Conference returns to in-person meeting
Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge
Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge