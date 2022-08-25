City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID Omicron booster shots might be available soon. The vaccines will be provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

For anyone interested in getting one and who doesn’t have their vaccine card, it’s time to start looking for it. While some may have it, others don’t.

Maria Paredes with the health department said that having these records can help the department know how many vaccines a patient has. If anyone loses their COVID vaccination card, they can get a copy from the Laredo Health Department for free. They would just need to show some proper documentation. “You just need to go to the immunization area in the clinic, show your ID, and we will give a copy to you,” said Paredes. This applies to those who already got vaccinated or got boosted somewhere else.

If parents have also lost their kid’s vaccination card, they can get a replacement as well. “Parents can also go to the health department and bring their immunization record, or provide your kid’s information,” said Paredes.

With the countdown underway for the next booster release, health officials want people to have their vaccine record card ready to avoid any issues when the big day comes.

People outside the United States can also get a vaccination card. However, it won’t include your previous vaccines. It will only keep records of the ones administered in the U.S.

