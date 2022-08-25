Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Cloudy day

Humid with rain chances
(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Thursday morning humid and warm a high of 95.

Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms being possible across south Texas.

Some of these storm could produce heavy rainfall.

A stalled frontal boundary still remains in place and with increasing moisture makes rain chance possible daily.

This weekend into early next week rain chance continue and heat index values will range from105 to 109 in some spots .

Have a good day.

