Former city employee can be temporarily reinstated by judge

Tony Moreno
Tony Moreno(KGNS)
By Mindy Casso
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of a ruling just made by the 4th Court of Appeals.

A ruling made on Wednesday, August 24 says the 49th District Court Judge has the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while the employee’s wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

As previously reported, the Water Treatment Superintendent at City Of Laredo, Tony Moreno, was blamed by the city for the July 2021 boil water notice. Moreno appealed that decision to the city’s Civil Service Commission whose members ruled in favor of the city. Moreno then filed in the 49th district court against the city for wrongful termination.

Judge Joe Lopez ruled that Moreno can be reinstated to his job temporarily while the wrongful termination lawsuit made its way through the court system. However, the city filed an appeal with the 4th Court of Appeals claiming it was not within the judge’s jurisdiction to reinstate a city employee. After the ruling on Wednesday, the appellate judge said he does.

