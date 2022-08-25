Gateway City Pride Association celebrates second birthday

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Gateway City Pride Association is celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, August 25 and the organization is inviting the public to take part.

The organization was formed in 2020 when six Laredoans met for a first board meeting and signed the by-laws of the Gateway City Pride Association, legitimizing this organization as a nonprofit. According to the organization, the motivation to create this nonprofit organization came from “a group of friends who coordinated the first PRIDE Vehicular Parade on June 2020 which was driven by the Supreme Court Rule that employers are prohibited to discriminate based on sexual orientation and/or identity.”

The birthday celebration is open to the public and is happening at 6 p.m. at Golondrina Food Park located at 10211 Golondrina Drive.

