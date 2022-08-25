Jazz concert to be held at Casa Ortiz

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two Laredo organizations are coming together to jazz up your nights in downtown Laredo.

The Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District are hosting a Jazz in the Garden event.

Blue Note, a Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz Band will play a concert at Casa Ortiz for free on Sept. 6.

The band has ten members, and they are from Nuevo Laredo.

Casa Ortiz is one of the oldest homes in downtown Laredo that was built in 1829.

Jorge Santana with the Webb County Historical Commission says the commission is now part of Casa Ortiz and its managed by the Laredo Cultural District.

“We want to promote arts, promote cultural activities in the community, using this beautiful home that has a great courtyard, it’s so beautiful people have to know about it. And we’re gonna be doing more concerts, there’s already a movement of art happening here at Casa Ortiz, so we invite people to come and witness this”, said Santana.

Once more, the event will take place at Casa Ortiz at 915 Zaragoza on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The event will be free and open to the public.

