Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium to screen Led Zeppelin show

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fans of the band Led Zeppelin might want to head over to the Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium for some good times.

Using the planetarium’s full dome system, computer artists created a variety of immersive scenery and movement, from mood-provoking abstract art to theme-based imagery to visual effects.

It’s all choreographed to some of Zeppelins biggest hits from Black Dog to Kashmir.

There’s a matinee show at the planetarium from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Admission is only 5 dollars for adults, 4 dollars for children and three dollars for TAMIU students.

For more information call: (956) 326-3128.

