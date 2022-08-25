Laredo Area Retired School Employees Association invites retired educators to join

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group that advocates for retired educators in Laredo will be hosting an upcoming meeting.

The Laredo Area Retired School Employees Association (LARSEA) is an organization of retired school employees from teachers, nurses or counselors who worked at a local school district.

The association is part of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, and their mission is to help retired school employees get the benefits they deserve.

With inflation driving the cost of living up, the association is trying to push for a cost-of-living adjustment.

The organization is urging other fellow retirees to join their team, so they can continue to advocate for local teachers.

For more information on how to get involved in their cause call 956-286-6955.

Their first meeting is set to take place Sept. 8.

