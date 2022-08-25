Laredo police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. 44-year-old Fabricio Perez has an active arrest warrant for murder.

The case began on Thursday, August 18 when Laredo police officers responded to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Texas Avenue where they found a deceased man inside a white car. Investigators determined this case was a murder and the suspect was identified as Fabricio Perez.

Perez is facing a bond of $400,000 signed by 49th District Court, Judge Lopez. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Perez, they are asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

