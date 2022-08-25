Scattered showers across Laredo

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Parts of south and east Laredo are already seeing some scattered showers.

We can expect these chances of rain to continue to linger in our forecast into Friday and possibly into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s below the 100 degree mark but that humidity will make it feel warmer than what it actually feels like.

