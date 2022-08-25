Somewhat Sunnier beginning Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains very moist. A stalled front nearby will still be a focus for additional scattered showers to form from time to time through Friday. The front will dissipate, and reform into a warm front that will move north through the state on Saturday. This will allow for the atmosphere to dry out a little, bringing sunnier skies and hotter temperatures. There will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere where an isolated shower could still happen on the weekend, but for the most part, sunnier and hotter.

