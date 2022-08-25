Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Third monkeypox case confirmed by city of Laredo

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department has confirmed the third case of Monkeypox in Laredo, a male in his late 30s.

The department says the individual is currently in isolation, following all recommended guidelines, in good health, and is recovering. The Laredo Health Department Epidemiology team conducted contact tracing to ensure prevention, treatment, and response. All close contacts have been contacted.

As of Thursday morning, August 25, Texas has 1,374 cases of monkeypox reported.

The Laredo Health Department wants to stress that the risk to the public remains low. Individuals should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and seek medical attention if they experience new, unexplained rashes or skin lesions. Recently identified cases have involved skin lesions in the genital, groin, and anal regions, which may cause confusion with rashes caused by common diseases such as herpes and syphilis. Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.

“As we observe and record another case in our community, we remind the public that the prevalence remains low,” said Dr. Richard Chamberlain, Laredo Health Director. “Even though the disease is not easily transmitted, we encourage individuals to be aware of symptoms, continue to follow preventive measures, and consult with a healthcare provider if needed.”

For more information on monkeypox, contact the department’s epidemiology department at 956-795-4951

For more headlines. click here.

