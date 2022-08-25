Toros and Hawks kick-off high school football season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday night brings the kick off to week one of the high school football season!

The Cigarroa Toros are expected to take on the Hawks of Zapata AT Shirley Field.

The two started the season against each other last year as well.

It was a close one that was won by Zapata 27 to 26.

The Toros are ready to hit the ground running and take this one.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.