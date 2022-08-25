Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Toros and Hawks kick-off high school football season

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday night brings the kick off to week one of the high school football season!

The Cigarroa Toros are expected to take on the Hawks of Zapata AT Shirley Field.

The two started the season against each other last year as well.

It was a close one that was won by Zapata 27 to 26.

The Toros are ready to hit the ground running and take this one.

